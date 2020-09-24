These six timeless sweaters will keep you cozy this fall—and never go out of style

Every year when the temperature starts dropping below 65 degrees, I tell myself that I’m finally going to suck it up and buy a sweater that is so timeless, so genderless, so classic, so well made that it will last me the rest of my life (or at least several years). But every year I end up picking my way through thrift store bins or in an affordable, fast-ish boutique buying a sweater that is $50 or less that barely makes it through the season. Well, not this year.

I am now the proud owner the Classic Crew Neck Sweater from Frances Austen. It’s cashmere, but not the kind that feels too delicate. It’s sleek, but not modern. In fact, Margaret Coblentz, founder of Frances Austen, built the classic crew “from a sweater I borrowed from my father during high school,” she says. I don’t regret this purchase one bit—and I never will. If you, like me, keep promising yourself an heirloom-quality, last-a-lifetime sweater, it might be time to invest in a piece of woven heaven. These are the ones I’ve had my eye on.

The Classic Crew Sweater by Frances Austen

This sweater is amazing for all of the reasons above, but there’s even more. The Classic Crew is ethically crafted with ISO 14001-certified yarn spun in Italy from Cariaggi, a family-owned-and-run spinner. “What makes it the best is, in part, the length of fiber they use, which averages 38 mm,” Coblentz explains. “That contributes to an extremely low-pill sweater.” The sweaters are then knit at a family-owned knitter in Scotland—Johnstons of Elgin—which hand finishes and steams each one. It is by far the most well-made and ageless piece of clothing in my closet.

Cashmere Weekend V-Neck by Vince

If you’re looking for a sweater that will keep you cozy and warm without adding any bulk, you can’t go wrong with the Cashmere Weekend V-Neck by Vince. This modern take on a classic is made from 100% cashmere and balances its modern lines with almost preppy ribbed cuffs and waistband. It comes in five soft, neutral, go-with-everything colors. One FC editor has had her Vince cashmere sweater for five years and still loves it.

Signature Fisherman’s Sweater by L.L. Bean

The history of the first fisherman’s sweaters is contested, but the classic look of the cable-knit design is not. L.L. Bean’s take on the traditional style features authentic cable designs from the Aran Islands. But while most fisherman’s sweaters are made of wool, this one is made of cotton—so it’s not nearly as bulky or itchy. That means you can wear this sweater in the fall, winter, and spring—instead of just on the coldest days of the year. If you prefer the warmth of traditional wool, L.L. Bean also carries the Heritage Irish version made of 100% wool yarn.

The Cashmere Square Turtleneck by Everlane

If you’re questioning whether or not a sweater from Everlane could be heirloom-quality, just check the more than 1,000 positive reviews that the Cashmere Square Turtleneck has racked up. This sweater has been one FC editor’s number one favorite through five winter seasons. The quality is shockingly good, with small design choices (such as the thoughtful reverse stitching on the cuffs) that keep it chic. It comes in 10 colors and six sizes, so take your pick.

Marin Sweater by La Ligne

This wool-cashmere blend sweater hits the perfect notes between chunky and warm, sleek and wearable. It comes in 19 different color combinations, but the put-together, almost-nautical stripe pattern is always the same. It’s a modern-day classic. We love the oversize fit, the extra-long ribbed cuffs, and the cozy crew neck (that almost passes for a mock neck).