How to conduct an ideal job interview, according to a forensic interviewer

When you’re hiring a candidate for a potential role at your company, you hope they’re truthful in the interview. Unfortunately, the majority of people embellish their answers . While some of these overstatements may be harmless, others might cause you to make a hiring mistake.

“It’s very common and fairly regular that candidates will at the very least massage a story in a way to improve their perception,” says Michael Reddington, a certified forensic interviewer and the president of InQuasive, a company that trains leaders on truth-seeking methods and tools for business interactions. “They may not outright lie, but they may manufacture an answer to their benefit.”

To get at the truth, Reddington suggests starting every interview by asking the candidate this question: Will you confirm your contact information?

“Candidates should be comfortable sharing this because they want to be contacted,” he says. “This answer can provide you with a baseline. You can see what they look like and hear how they sound when they are comfortable providing an answer.”

How to use the baseline

When someone is comfortable communicating, you can learn their natural tone or speed. As you ask questions, you can watch for answers that deviate from this norm.

“Listening for clues is very important,” he says. “Someone may change how fast or slow they talk. Their tone of voice or even their word choice could change. Or the pauses in their speech could become longer or shorter than before.”

While these changes in speech pattern don’t necessarily mean someone is lying, they can give you an indication that you should stay with the question longer, says Reddington. “If the person normally talks quickly and slows down and becomes more methodical with an answer, choosing words carefully, it’s a good time for a follow-up question,” he says. “This is an area where you want to dig deeper.”