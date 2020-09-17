Ready to invest in a high-quality air purifier? Dyson’s eliminate 99.97% of air particles

Nothing makes poor air quality more apparent than smog, orange skies, smoke, and a haze that you can barely see through. And although devastating destruction and visible pollution are obvious signs of poor air quality, oftentimes unsafe air is much less visible. That’s why investing in an air purifier is a logical, proactive step to take to protect you and yours from the harmful effects of gas and particulate pollution that can make its way into your home. As it stands, 91% of the population lives in places where the air quality fall below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines.

But when it comes to air purifiers, there are a lot of misconceptions about their effectiveness and whether or not they are worth the money. Well, let’s put that to rest: The CDC recommends using a freestanding indoor air filter to protect from the effects of wildfire smoke and other pollution. They are effective. And they are worth the money. Especially if they’re from Dyson.

Dyson employs more than 350 engineers, chemists, and research scientists who have spent nearly three decades dedicated to air science. The brand’s purification technology is currently in its sixth generation, and it’s the best on the market. For good reason: I don’t think any other company can say that it has invested more than $1.2 million in a lab to investigate Formaldehyde destruction.

Dyson’s line of air purifiers includes personal miniature purifiers, cooling purifiers, heating purifiers, and even humidifying purifiers. But no matter which model you buy, each eliminates 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns (which is 233 times smaller than the width of a human hair, for scale). The Pure + line of purifiers achieves this impressive metric by using fully-sealed HEPA filters and three intelligent sensors that monitor the levels of pollution in your home in real time. These sensors detect particulates (like dander and dust), gases (like nitrogen dioxide and industrial emissions), and monitors the temperature and humidity of the room. Whenever your purifier detects a certain level of pollutants, it will activate and purify the air until you are back down to ideal levels.

Altogether, the highly intelligent features make for an unbeatable tool when it comes to combating and controlling pollution in your home. In fact, Dyson’s purifiers are certified asthma- and allergy-friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. And recently, the National Psoriasis Foundation named the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool three-in-one purifier, humidifier, and fan as a certified humidifier purifier: the first machine of its kind to receive this recognition.

Air purifiers with sealed HEPA filters provide added protection from bacteria, viruses, smoke, dust, and pollen as well as keep the air clean of everyday pollutants found in our homes such as dander from pets, fumes from gas stoves or volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The Dyson Pure + collection of purifiers up the ante and utilize extra-large glass HEPA filters, made with 29 feet of borosilicate microfibers, folded into more than 238 pleats. And if you’ve had other air purifiers that had you guessing if they were working or not, you can kiss that problem goodbye. The Dyson Pure Cool, Pure Humidify+Cool, and Pure Hot+Cool designs all feature powerful air flow that delivers 77 gallons of fresh, safe, ready-to-breathe air per second into the room.

Look, it’s not easy to spend more than $300 on anything, ever. But when it comes to a device that can improve your health (bye, allergies!), keep you safer (bye, smoke!), and make life at home a little bit easier (bye, sneezing and coughing all day!), it’s worth the investment.