What the CROWN Act means for Black women at work

The job hunt can be difficult for anyone. But for Black women, even being perceived as professional can be its own feat. When Brianne Cash prepared for an interview with an insurance company early in her career, she was mostly concerned about how the interviewer would view her—specifically her natural hair.

“I wore my hair straight because I didn’t know if it was going to be considered professional [otherwise],” says Cash. “All of those thoughts filter through our minds as Black men and women.”

Bianca Reed, Vice President of Client Development at Rain the Growth Agency, said she remembers how her decision to go natural was a difficult one at a former place of employment. “I got feedback from other Black women that said ‘be careful because going natural will impact your career and it won’t resonate with people,” says Reed. “Meanwhile, I had [white] coworkers literally dye their hair in rainbow colors, and no one would say anything.”

Reed and Cash’s concerns are understandable. According to a 2019 Dove research study, Black women are 1.5 times more likely to get sent home from work because of their hair.

But Black people don’t just experience hair-based discrimination in the workplace. It happens in school, as well. There have been multiple instances in recent years of students being suspended or otherwise disciplined for their natural or protective styles. It was this fact that prompted a coalition of organizations and lawmakers to create the CROWN Act in 2019.

This act, which is now law in seven states and two municipalities, stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” It prohibits race-based hair discrimination in the workplace or educational system. It was first signed into law in California on July 3 of last year and has recently passed in Virginia one the law’s one year anniversary.

“Dove and the CROWN Coalition have accomplished so much over the past year, and as we continue the work to ensure the protection of Black women, children, and men from hair discrimination, a form of racial discrimination,” said Esi Eggleston Bracey, executive VP and COO of North America Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever, in a press release. “While there’s more work to be done, we must also pause to celebrate our victories along the way.”