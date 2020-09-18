The problem with Republican doomsday predictions for a Biden presidency

Even though the 2016 election sent conventional wisdom hurtling through space like George Clooney’s character in Gravity, a lot of politicos remain invested in the prediction business.

Noted diaper enthusiast Charlie Kirk, who has called Donald Trump “the bodyguard of Western civilization,” predicts that a Joe Biden presidency would spell grave danger for your children. (Unclear who “you” refers to in this hypothetical.) Charlie Kirk: "If the President loses, they will come for us all. They will come for your children" pic.twitter.com/yUkv9BFmj3 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 16, 2020 Embattled Health and Human Services chief Michael Caputo, meanwhile, has predicted that Biden and his followers will attempt a violent coup if Trump is victorious in November, echoing a prediction that boating Svengali Steve Bannon recently shared on his podcast. Both of these predictions underline the general theme of the recent Republican National Convention, during which the gun-toting “Karen and Ken” from St. Louis claimed that Democrats “want to abolish the suburbs altogether,” and Mike Pence suggested that “the choice in this election is whether America remains America.” While a certain amount of alarmism is to be expected—and certainly exists on the other side as well—when deciding which account to take more seriously (or literally, for that matter), it’s instructive to look back at some predictions from the previous three elections. Although it was pretty clear in 2008 that the tide had turned against George W. Bush and the Gulf War, the prospect of a President Obama was by no means embraced by all. Among the many outlandish predictions his detractors made before the election:

Although the predictions above may have been slightly hyperbolic, at least so far, the least correct among them was the MIT economist’s apocalyptic financial scenario. As annoying as the ‘Hillary warned us’ crowd can be—uh, it didn’t exactly take a political scientist to see that Donald Trump was unfit for office—many of the former Democratic presidential candidate’s specific prophecies have been eerily prescient. “Imagine his advisers afraid to tell him what he doesn’t want to hear, racing against his legendarily short attention span to lay out life-and-death choices too complex to be reduced to a single tweet,” she said close to the 2016 election, foreshadowing Trump’s unwillingness to accept unfavorable news.

“A man with a long history of racial discrimination, who traffics in dark conspiracy theories drawn from the pages of supermarket tabloids and the far reaches of the internet, should never run our government or command our military,” she said, with seeming insight into the rise of QAnon and the untold other conspiracies Trump has started or fostered.

“He’s taking hate groups mainstream and helping a radical fringe take over one of America’s two major political parties,” she said in the same speech, as though she knew that Charlottesville was just around the corner, or that Trump would prove a friend to right-wing extremists. Considering the track record of our three most recent elections, one would do well to contemplate which of the two parties seems most invested in scaremongering, and which offers legitimate reasons to be scared.