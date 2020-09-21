3 biggest mistakes founder CEOs make when building that crucial first team

I’ve recently been reflecting on challenges many founder CEOs face—myself included—in getting a company off the ground, and I keep coming back to the importance of the team. All startups have a vision and seeds of a product that has the potential to be something great, but success comes down to how well you execute the vision and build the right team to act on it.

Far too often, technical CEOs who have brilliant ideas cannot execute on them, leading to their replacement by seasoned CEOs. These CEOs with years of experience know the ins and outs of the business world, but they often lack the vision and passion that the one who came up with the idea brings to the table. Therefore, the vision goes unrealized.

By assembling your first team strategically, you can avoid many of the roadblocks first-time CEOs encounter. Here are three of the most common mistakes when it comes to hiring for your startup’s executive team and how to overcome them. These may seem obvious, but they’re easy to make when running a fast-growing company.

Mistake 1: You pass ownership to familiar cofounders and early employees

Building a stellar team means making key hires to lead across many functions, including marketing, sales, product, HR, finance, and customer success. But for founders coming from a technology background, trusting people who might not understand your technology, or think as analytically, can be hard.

Many times, the reasoning function of execs from these functions is different from the way you think—after all, they come from fundamentally different fields than from the one you came from. Initially, it may feel like you can’t trust them to carry out your vision. After interviewing a few external candidates, I often see founders go with the familiar option, choosing the cofounder or early employee who is like-minded. But this co-founder or employee is not a world-class CMO who grew up in marketing: they’re just a brilliant engineer who helped you build your product and don’t have what it takes to run a world-class marketing team.

So think twice before putting your cofounder or early employees in a top role, and stay frugal with titles. Don’t give a cofounder or friend a CMO title while running a three-person marketing organization. Maybe you name them as a temporary head of marketing—but quite soon, you’ll need to hire someone who has experience in the function to help your startup grow.

Mistake 2: You don’t allocate enough time to hiring the right person

The next mistake I see founder CEOs make comes in the search phase of hiring. Once they understand that they need a professional to run a function, it’s critical to also recognize that hiring well takes time. By the time you really know the house is on fire and you need to hire someone, it’s probably too late to run a proper search.