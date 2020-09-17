The single collaboration tip your virtual team needs for remote productivity

Workplace teams face a looming calamity. In the face of COVID-19 and work-from-home orders, employees have added as much as 40% more time to their work days. Teams are now meeting virtually more than they ever did at the office, creating an environment of unbroken collaboration , as a result of shifting between Zoom meetings, chats, and other screen-based tools.

So, as teams continue to work apart for months and possibly years, how can we continue collaborating virtually without risking burnout? My answer focuses on team dynamics and the resources among them.

The central question for teams

I use a team-effectiveness framework and methodology developed from the research I worked on at Mars Inc., a consumer goods company.

My current clients have told me they are relying on this approach to perform one important function: Reducing excessive team collaboration by focusing on key areas of work. In this way, they stop themselves from becoming overloaded and conserve their bandwidth.

These teams determine their level of collaboration by answering, “When is full-team collaboration essential to delivering the results expected of us?”

For example, one team of senior HR leaders I worked with already turned to a group of strategic initiatives to achieve their larger, organizational goals. Despite this, the vice president of HR, Ulrika, told me everyone felt overwhelmed and no one knew where to begin. Moreover, under the pressure of the pandemic, she had lost sight of the foundational tools I coached her and her team to use.

When I hinted that perhaps the problem was that everyone on the team felt responsible for everything, Ulrika instantly understood what I meant and what she needed to do. About three weeks later, she called to tell me she had it sorted.