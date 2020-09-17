Trump vs. Biden on COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus: Here’s what they’re promising

As the United States passes the six-month mark in the coronavirus crisis, negotiations for a second relief package are at an impasse on Capitol Hill, with neither Republicans nor Democrats willing to give up ground on the runway to November.

While we hope Congress can sidestep its politics to offer relief for struggling Americans, let’s be real—we may not see an aid package until at least post-Election Day, if not Inauguration Day.

But perhaps we can count on some sort of stimulus to materialize at some point, since both presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, have talked up some form of pandemic relief. Here’s what could happen if either emerges victorious:

If Biden Wins

Biden’s flagship plan for post-coronavirus economic recovery, dubbed “Build Back Better,” is a sweeping policy that’s meant to tackle issues from COVID-19 job loss, to climate change, to structural racism. The plan is published on the Biden campaign’s website—but mostly in broad terms and with vague language.

Build Back Better is reportedly worth nearly $3 trillion. As Biden advisers told Axios, Biden would aim to implement the plan in spring 2021, with a $1 to $2 trillion stimulus in January to tide over the economy. Officially, the Biden campaign has been reluctant to commit to a price tag or timeline for the stimulus. That would depend on what actions—if any—Congress takes between now and next year.

Speaking of Congress, Biden’s full $3 trillion plan may follow the blueprint of the $3 trillion HEROES Act proposal passed by House Democrats in May, reports Axios. That proposal was opposed by Senate Republicans, who countered with their own $1 trillion proposal in July. (Negotiations have stalled since then with Democrats reaching a floor of $2.2 trillion and Republicans at a ceiling of $1 trillion). It’s worth noting that it’s hard to get things done without Congress, so Biden’s plan may rely on whether Democrats win control of the Senate, in addition to the House, this fall. If not, he’ll inherit today’s partisan legislative branch—which could scuttle those plans.

Although Build Back Better does not disclose specifics, here’s what Biden has said in the past: