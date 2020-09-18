Kamala Harris made a splash in Converse. Can the company keep the magic going?

Last week, vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris got the campaign trail news cycle buzzing with some unexpected hype. It wasn’t a new policy on climate change or income inequality. It was her Chuck Taylors.

This is minuscule in the grand scheme of things, but seeing @KamalaHarris campaign in Converse makes me smile. Women were not allowed to wear pants on the Senate floor until 1993. We’re taught to push through the pain of wearing heels. Now our VP candidate is rocking sneakers. https://t.co/2pCSVQ3ywm — Becca Brubaker ???? (@itsmebeccam) September 7, 2020

Yes, there are much more important things to talk about than a political candidate’s sneakers, especially because the media often fixates disproportionately on the fashion choices of female politicians. But Converse aren’t just any sneaker. They’re a political statement in their own right. They’re studiously casual, fashionable without trying hard, and completely, unabashedly cool. In other words, everything Donald Trump is not.

“Kamala wearing the shoe is a choice in this moment, and for me as CMO it’s an honor to have that stand for an idea of progress and building something new,” says Jesse Stollak, Converse’s chief marketing officer. “It’s such a personal expression, you have to honor it, be proud of it.”

But Converse is stopping short of turning Harris’s endorsement into an official badge of honor. Instead, the company wants to cultivate a new generation of bold leaders. “What we have to do is find and fuel the next Kamala,” Stollak says.

This week the brand is unveiling a new marketing strategy that Stollak hopes will help do just that. It’s called “Converse All Stars,” and it aims to turn a worldwide network of young creators into a de facto internal creative shop for the brand. Across 27 cities, the roughly 3,000 individuals—from athletes to artists—will attend workshops, events, and generally have the ear of the brand on their ideas. This community is further distilled with the Captains, an annual class of 13 All Stars who will get a year’s worth of funding for their ideas along with mentorship across Converse’s network of business leaders and cultural ambassadors such as Issa Rae and Virgil Abloh.

“We believe we can create this community and really focus on learning from and serving them, then use our content, our collaborators, our network in a way that levels up their capacity, but also gives them an opportunity to work with the brand in unique ways,” Stollak says. “Like helping to create some of our campaigns, but also the power of connecting them with one another.”