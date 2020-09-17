Why the West Coast’s orange sky was so unsettling, according to color theory

On September 9, many West Coast residents looked out their windows and witnessed a postapocalyptic landscape: silhouetted cars, buildings, and people bathed in an overpowering orange light that looked like a jacked-up sunset.

The scientific explanation for what people were seeing was pretty straightforward. On a clear day, the sky owes its blue color to smaller atmospheric particles scattering the relatively short wavelengths of blue light waves from the sun. An atmosphere filled with larger particles, like woodsmoke, scatters even more of the color spectrum, but not as uniformly, leaving orangish-red colors for the eye to see.

But most city dwellers weren’t seeing the science. Instead, the burnt-orange world they were witnessing was eerily reminiscent of scenes from sci-fi films like Blade Runner: 2049 and Dune.

It is LITERALLY Blade Runner 2049 in California right now. pic.twitter.com/FAggbTQeNB — Kevin L. Lee (@Klee_FilmReview) September 9, 2020

The uncanny images evoked sci-fi movies for a reason. Over the past decade, filmmakers have increasingly adopted a palette rich with hues of two colors, orange and teal, which complement one another in ways that can have a powerful effect on viewers.

Writing color into the script

When we dissect movies in my design classes, I remind my students that everything on the screen is there for a reason. Sound, light, wardrobe, people—and, yes, the colors.

Actor, writer, and director Jon Fusco has suggested “writing color as an entire character in your script,” since colors can subtly change the way a scene can “resonate emotionally.”