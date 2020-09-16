Apple iOS 14 release time: Here’s how, when, and where to download it

Yesterday’s Apple Event had few surprises. It was widely reported that Apple would not be introducing new iPhones and instead be focusing on the Apple Watch Series 6 , the new iPad Air 4, and its Apple One services bundle. However, one thing that did catch people off guard was Apple announcing iOS 14 would be released to the public today, September 16—just 24 hours after the event.

This news came as a shock because Apple has rarely ever released a major software update just a day after announcing new products. Regardless, it was a happy surprise to most Apple fans who can’t wait to get their hands on the iPhone’s latest operating system.

But one thing Apple didn’t clarify was what time iOS 14 would be dropping today. However, if the past is any indication, Apple usually releases major iOS updates at 10 a.m. PT. But how does that translate to your local time? Here’s the cheat sheet:

Hawaii: 7 a.m.

7 a.m. Alaska: 9 a.m.

9 a.m. California and the rest of the Pacific coast, Arizona, Vancouver: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Colorado, Wyoming, Montana: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin: 12 p.m.

12 p.m. New York, North Carolina, Florida, Toronto: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Brazil: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. The United Kingdom, Portugal: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Algeria, Angola: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Moscow, Finland, Turkey: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. India: 10:30 p.m.

10:30 p.m. China, Singapore, Hong Kong: 1 a.m., September 17

1 a.m., September 17 Perth, Australia: 1 a.m., September 17

1 a.m., September 17 Japan, South Korea: 2 a.m., September 17

2 a.m., September 17 Adelaide, Australia: 2:30 a.m., September 17

2:30 a.m., September 17 Sydney, Australia: 3 a.m., September 17

3 a.m., September 17 New Zealand: 5 a.m., September 17

In addition to releasing iOS 14, Apple will also release iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 at the same times today.