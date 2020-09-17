Sexuality researchers say this is the most effective way to flirt—with men, at least

Want to ensure that someone knows you’re flirting? Or ascertain whether someone is flirting with you? Psychologists at the University of Kansas are here to help .

Researchers ran six studies, published in the Journal of Sex Research, and identified the three moves that men recognize most as female flirting:

“a head turned to one side and tilted down slightly, a slight smile, and eyes turned forward toward the implied target.”

Yes, you can do all three all at the same time. Yes, men associate them with sex and relationship.

If you need an illustration, Google “come hither,” and you can observe all three in action.

The researchers also found that many women fail to convey sexual interest in ways that men perceive and that lots of common flirtatious expressions, such as big smiles, are not perceived as flirtatious. This is not news to this writer, who is off to practice her Triple Threat Flirt Face in a mirror.