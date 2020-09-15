Apple debuts $399 Watch Series 6 and $279 Watch SE

Apple announced two new Watches Tuesday–one with the latest and greatest features, the $399 Apple Watch Series 6, and one with a nice price, the $279 Apple Watch SE.

The Series 6 adds a new sensor that reads blood oxygen saturation, or SpO2, which represents the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body, and indicates how well this oxygenated blood is being delivered throughout the body. The new sensor shines infrared light through the skin and into the blood stream, and infers the oxygen levels from the color of the blood, Apple said.

The new blood oxygen readings add another metric to the new sleep tracking features in WatchOS 7. The Watch can take periodic blood oxygen readings during the night, then add the readings to the Health app on the Apple Watch, Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams said. The blood oxygen readings also add a view to the performance of the heart and lungs when the wearer is working out.

Like last year’s Series 5, the Series 6 has an always-on display that goes into a power-saving mode when you aren’t holding your wrist up to actively use your watch. Apple says that the Series 6’s version is 2.5 times brighter in its power-efficient mode.

Notably, Apple said nothing during the presentation about the battery size or endurance in the Series 6. This is especially important in a year when the company added sleep functionality that requires users to wear the Watch all night.

The Series 6 comes in some new colors, including a blue aluminum, a new gray-black graphite, and a custom red color.

There are now more bands to choose from. Apple is touting a new band design called the Solo Loop that’s just a single piece of custom liquid silicon with no buckle. A variation on that style uses a braided material for the Solo Loop design. There are two new Hermès leather designs–one with a single piece of leather and the other with two braided straps.