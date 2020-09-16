How to refresh your work-from home-routine for the next season

As this unusual summer of 2020 winds to a close, the unconventional rituals we set in place at the pandemic’s start have gradually became routines.

For many of us, working from home has morphed from a novelty to a way of life. At first, we improvised, attending Zoom meetings in pajamas and answering emails from bed. But now, after half a year spent living with the pandemic, it’s time to reevaluate our habits. The truth is no one knows when this will end. A recent survey from analytics company S&P Global found that 67% of companies intend to implement working from home permanently. Unfortunately, using the top of your microwave as a standing desk isn’t a lasting solution.

As we enter the fall season, here’s how to continue setting an example for yourself while working at home, successfully executing the best at-home strategies.

Uphold boundaries

In the early stages of the pandemic, many people launched into modes of high-octane productivity—convinced if they didn’t emerge from the quarantine mastering French cooking or playing an instrument. Others found it impossible to focus on anything at all, watching themselves struggle to complete simple tasks that had once been easy.

While we’re all forgiven during this pandemic for not operating at an above-and-beyond capacity, setting boundaries can go a long way toward reinstating a sense of normalcy to our work days. Try your best to stick to your regular schedule, and mandate breaks throughout the day. Science demonstrates that resting your brain increases creativity and productivity, so while it may be tempting to brush off a walk as a waste of time, remember that it’s actually the opposite.

“One of the most critical challenges is the sense that work never ends,” Juliet Funt, CEO of Whitespace at Work, recently told Fast Company. “Folks wake up, grab the laptop from the bedside table, and begin a 10-, 12-, 14-hour alternating cycle, flipping from laptop to kids to laptop to food to laptop, until they pass out over the screen and start the pattern again.”

Managers need to respect employees’ boundaries, too. This means clarifying when employees need to be available, and establishing policies about email and phone access outside of business hours.