I’m a working mom, and this is the career hack that’s helping me find balance

When I approached my boss 14 years ago about working reduced hours, my life was at a crossroads. On one hand, I had just been promoted to a manager role at PwC. On the other hand, I was about to return to work from parental leave with my second child.

The reality set in that something had to give. I wanted to achieve my career goals at a job I loved and cared deeply about. But, my husband traveled for work, so if we were going to be present for our children, we would need to figure out how to schedule around their lives.

At that time, a 75% work schedule was unchartered territory in our particular group in tax, let alone in consulting. I didn’t know any peers or colleagues who had embarked on this type of plan, so it was up to me to blaze my own trail. Fast forward to today, where 80% of workers surveyed said they would be more loyal to their employers if they had flexible work options, and more than half said they have tried to negotiate flexible work arrangements with their employer.

In our current reality of limited or reduced child care options, the importance of flexibility for mothers is increasing exponentially. Eighty-eight percent of working mothers say that they’re more stressed now than before the pandemic, making options like a reduced work schedule an attractive benefit and a potentially necessary option for companies looking to improve employee retention at a time when parents—especially mothers—are leaving the workforce in droves.

When I first started my 75% work schedule, I was worried, and constantly second-guessing myself. I questioned if I could give enough, and feared that I wasn’t pulling my weight. I constantly had to remind people that I would be leaving the office at a certain time, no matter what. While the first couple of years were spent training the culture, I eventually found that people were pushing me out the door.

Here are three pieces of advice for working moms to help make this type of arrangement work.

Stand up for yourself

When you first undertake a reduced schedule, do not assume that everyone else knows and understands your commitment to work-life flexibility. Talk about it, be open about it, and be your own advocate. The more you progress, the more people can trust that it’ll work.