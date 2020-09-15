advertisement
advertisement

How and where to watch Apple’s September 15 event online today

Don’t expect an iPhone 12. Do expect news about the iPad and Apple Watch.

How and where to watch Apple’s September 15 event online today
[Photo: courtesy of Apple]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Like everything else these days, Apple’s big September product event will be a little different this year. By different, we mean it will be virtual, and it probably won’t include the announcement of a new iPhone.

advertisement

Instead, the event is likely to focus on the iPad and Apple Watch products, according to reports. The much-anticipated iPhone 12 is now expected to debut in October, in part because the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted production. (Many of these details are based on leaked information, so in the end anything’s possible.)

All of which is a way of saying that this will not be the typical Apple event, and given the current state of the world right now, that’s probably okay with a lot of consumers. One thing that won’t change, though: You can still live-stream the Apple event online through Apple’s YouTube channel. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Name of the event: Time Flies
  • Day and time: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
  • Location: Virtual
  • Live stream link: Apple’s YouTube channel (video also embedded below)
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Christopher Zara is a senior staff news editor for Fast Company and obsessed with media, technology, business, culture, and theater. Before coming to FastCo News, he was a deputy editor at International Business Times, a theater critic for Newsweek, and managing editor of Show Business magazine

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life