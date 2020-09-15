How and where to watch Apple’s September 15 event online today

Like everything else these days, Apple’s big September product event will be a little different this year. By different, we mean it will be virtual, and it probably won’t include the announcement of a new iPhone.

Instead, the event is likely to focus on the iPad and Apple Watch products, according to reports. The much-anticipated iPhone 12 is now expected to debut in October, in part because the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted production. (Many of these details are based on leaked information, so in the end anything’s possible.)

All of which is a way of saying that this will not be the typical Apple event, and given the current state of the world right now, that’s probably okay with a lot of consumers. One thing that won’t change, though: You can still live-stream the Apple event online through Apple’s YouTube channel. Here’s what you need to know: