How to keep spending time outside even when it gets bitterly cold

As the days get crisper and the leaves turn shades of gold, I’ve started to panic. Living through a pandemic in the summertime has been stressful and strange, but at least my family and I were able to safely spend time outdoors. We planted our first crop of vegetables on our deck; we worked on an outdoor table for a change of scenery; we invited friends over for socially distant dinners on our porch. Health experts point out that the coronavirus spreads more easily indoors than outdoors. It’ll be harder to enjoy these simple pleasures when the cold weather arrives and we can no longer spend most of our time outside.

Not so fast, says Heather Trilling, a landscape designer who has spent her career creating beautiful, functional outdoor spaces. According to Trilling, it doesn’t take much to make gardens, decks, and other outdoor spots more comfortable in chilly weather. “You can make even the smallest outdoor space magical,” she says. “Now is the time to prepare for the colder months.” Here are Trilling’s tips for getting outdoor spaces ready for frigid weather.

Identify what you want (and what you can reasonably do)

Before you begin, Trilling says, sit down with your family and discuss what you are trying to achieve with your outdoor space. In the past, it may have been sufficient to have a beautiful patio for entertaining, but with the pandemic, you may be trying to get some work done outside or homeschool your kids out there. “Some people are looking for a Zen-like oasis during this stressful time, but other people might be looking to be productive,” she says. “It’s good to get everyone’s input. You can then carve out different spaces for different needs, or make the spaces multifunctional.”

Next, assess what you’re working with. This is an opportunity to see your outdoor space with new eyes. You might have a small corner of your yard or deck that you weren’t using before but that could accommodate a small table for working. A covered porch could work well as an outdoor home office, or you could put a chalkboard there when you’re teaching your children. Consider what you can do with even the muddiest, least-attractive outdoor space. “It’s inexpensive to put down some gravel, but it will instantly turn the space into one you can use,” Trilling says.

Finally, as the seasons change and the leaves start falling, you can start to think about how to tidy things up so the space feels inviting. Many people aren’t used to raking leaves, but Trilling says that during the fall months, you might want to make it a regular habit, so that the space feels clean and ready to use. To make things easier, you can invest in a leaf blower or a soap attachment to your hose that you can use to power wash your outdoor furniture. When you get the first chill, you should begin clearing out your annual plants and preparing your garden to lie fallow until next year.

Stay warm, whatever the season

How will you keep things warm when the weather begins to cool down? Trilling says to start simply by loading up on blankets. You’ll want ones that are sturdy and easy to launder, like this corded throw blanket ($60) or this cotton knit blanket ($80) from West Elm. They’ll keep you cozy during those transitional months before the mercury really drops. Trilling recommends putting a large wicker basket by the door, like this handwoven one ($119) from West Elm, so you can grab what you need as you head outside. Alternatively, you can use an outdoor blanket like Rumpl ($99), which is made from polyester and can be left outside.

Once it gets colder, you’ll need to think about setting up a proper heater. Trilling suggests using the kind of outdoor heaters that restaurants use on their patios. (Home Depot sells a stainless steel one for $150.) One of these can heat 200 square feet, which is perfect for a socially distant dinner or inviting people over to hang out.