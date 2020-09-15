Facebook’s big redesign broke News Feed extensions—including some fact-checkers

In May of this year, Facebook started rolling out a major redesign for its website , with a more modern look, big navigation buttons on top, and a greater emphasis on Groups .

While the overhaul was overdue, it also turned several third-party browser extensions into collateral damage, including ones that help users evaluate the trustworthiness of news stories and customize their feeds. That’s because Facebook has fundamentally changed its website’s code in ways that make various parts of the site harder to identify. That’s left developers scrambling to make their extensions somewhat useful again, with no help from Facebook.

Extension makers say that while some work-arounds exist, getting things to work the way they used to may be impossible. And even if Facebook didn’t break their extensions on purpose, the change results in less control for users over how they experience the site, especially as the redesign becomes mandatory this month. Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.

“It may not be intentionally trying to take things away from users, but the point is, they don’t really care,” says Matt Kruse, the developer of the extension Social Fixer, which broke due to the redesign. “When they take away features, when they take away tweaks, when they take away the power of users to customize a tool to their liking, and force them into using it how they want them to, then they’re kind of being bullies.”

Obfuscated code

Richard Zack, CEO of the fact-checking service Our.News, says that under the old design, Facebook labeled the HTML code for each component of its website with plain-English descriptors. This allowed Our.News’s Newstrition extension for Chrome and Firefox to figure out where things would appear on the page and display fact-checks inside of News Feed posts.

With the new design, those plain-English descriptions are gone, and Facebook instead uses a jumble of random letters and numbers to identify the various parts of its website. Those random characters frequently change as well, so extension developers can’t easily determine what goes where.

“We were very surprised to see that actually Facebook has implemented a significant amount of what’s called code obfuscation,” Zack says. “What that does is make it extremely difficult to nearly impossible for any browser extension to work with their News Feed.”