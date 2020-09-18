This is how mentorship relationships should adapt to the pandemic

Right now, we are doing everything differently. We are working differently. Even if we have always worked remotely, doing so now during a pandemic is very different. We are grocery shopping differently. We are spending our downtime (what we have of it) differently. We are parenting differently, and our children are certainly “attending” school differently.

Right now, all of our relationships, including those between mentors and mentees, are operating differently and under new and different conditions.

So what does this mean? How can we keep up with our mentors and mentees during this unprecedented and—let’s face it— messed-up period in history?

Virtual/Pandemic Mentorship

Among a series of “how do we do this during a pandemic” type questions, you might be wondering how to engage in mentorship during a pandemic, either as a mentor or as a mentee.

Mentorship must be reciprocal and authentic, must involve listening, and should include meeting people where they are at the moment they are having the conversation. Mentorship involves a high level of emotional awareness. Just as we have to adapt our communication styles and approaches during pandemic times when interacting with everyone in our lives, we must adapt our communication approach and expectations with our mentors and mentees during pandemic times. Here’s how:

Making the Most of your Mentorship Relationships Right Now

• Leverage microsteps. A microstep is a small action used in strategic relationship building (for example, when establishing, strengthening, or maintaining a relationship as mentor or mentee) that may or may not help you achieve a greater goal. Examples include reaching out to a mentor or mentee to inquire about how they are surviving e-learning or contacting a mentor or mentee to ask what they need right now, how they feel right now, or how you can be helpful.

• Let go of unnecessary urgency. Our days, weeks, and months seem to pass in the blink of an eye. One of the best things about working remotely in pandemic mode is that people are less likely to demand immediate responses to correspondence. Give your mentors and mentees needed breathing room when it comes to communication. Relinquish any hypervigilant follow-up habits and expectations (do follow up and respond, just not instantly).