How to schedule tweets on your computer or phone

You know, not everything on Twitter has to be right now. Maybe you want to time a witty, wonderful tweet you think of at 3 a.m. for a more human-like hour when people are more likely to see it. Or you want to plan in advance to promote a blog post by queuing up a tweet that goes live when it does.

If you’ve never scheduled a tweet, fear not: It’s relatively straightforward once you know where to find the feature. You can do it right within Twitter, which is a nice change from the days when you needed a third-party service to do the trick. But it’s probably not where you might expect to find it if you’re using your phone. First, the desktop way I, a long-suffering Minnesota Twins fan, am so sure they’re going to win the World Series this year that I want to schedule a tweet to go live on November 1 congratulating the new world champs. On the desktop, I just need to head over to Twitter.com and in the “What’s happening?” box up top, I’ll compose my tweet. Next, I’ll click the right-most icon—the calendar-clock—at the bottom of the tweet. From there, a little modal will pop up and I’ll be able to set my tweet to go live on November 1 at 9 a.m., after which I’ll click the Confirm button.

And then back in the “What’s happening?” box, I will remember to click the Schedule button instead of leaving without actually scheduling the tweet. Once that’s taken care of, I’ll patiently wait for baseball excellence to take its course. And then there’s the phone That’s all well and good, but I’m not always in front of my big-boy computer. So let’s schedule a tweet from the Twitter mobile app. Wait—such a thing is not possible at the moment. Notice the missing calendar-clock icon. So does this mean that it’s impossible to schedule a tweet from a mobile phone?

Nope. It’s possible, but you’ll have to do it from the phone’s web browser. So fire that up, head to Twitter.com from the browser, and do your thing. And there’s our friendly calendar-clock icon. Deleting a scheduled tweet Being an equal parts modest and superstitious Midwesterner, I would obviously never, ever jinx the Twins like this, so I’ll need to make sure to delete these scheduled tweets now that I’ve shown you what to do. Unfortunately, deleting scheduled tweets is about as clear as mud from both the desktop and the mobile browser. Clicking the calendar-clock icon brings up the scheduling modal, and at the bottom, notice a “Scheduled Tweets” link.

Now you’ll see that I have two tweets scheduled: the one I wrote on my desktop and the one I wrote on my phone. Clicking on either one opens up the tweet, but it’s not at all obvious how to actually delete it. I can edit the tweet. I can reschedule the already-scheduled tweet for a different time. But how do I delete it? The secret is to click the tiny, unassuming date above the tweet text. From there, the scheduling settings open up again and I can click on the newly found “Clear” link in the upper-right corner.

Once that’s done, the tweet reverts to a real-time tweet, at which point clicking the X in the upper-left corner cancels it for good. Go Twins!