To come out ahead of a crisis, lead with compassion

Our current work-from-home life has torn down the wall between our professional and personal lives. Recently, I was meeting over Zoom with a company’s vice president of operations when we were momentarily interrupted—not by technical difficulties or priority tasks, but rather by her son, who popped on the screen and whispered, “Could I have a hug?” It was clear that our forced compartmentalization of work and life was ending and everyone is juggling a precarious work-life balance. The question now is, will we rebuild those walls between our personal and professional lives?

Empathy for employees’ personal situations is more pressing than ever. COVID-19 is changing people’s lives in very real ways, and the push toward patience, sensitivity, and kindness has had a particularly profound impact on command-and-control businesses. There’s no more room for the aggressive leadership practices of the Industrial Revolution; I believe we’re now on the brink of the “Compassion Revolution.”

I know this shift will be tough. I was once a type A leader who thought that compassion made me vulnerable. However, we can already see signs of the Compassion Revolution taking hold, even in job titles—ask Cory Custer, the “director of compassion” at Brighton Jones, or LinkedIn’s “head of mindfulness and compassion” programs, Scott Schute. If you’re ready to embrace the revolution, here’s how you can keep those walls down:

Assess your workplace’s capacity for compassion

The definition of compassion is the desire to alleviate another’s suffering. When was the last time you asked a teammate “What’s keeping you up at night?” or started a meaningful conversation that helped you understand how and why someone else was struggling? Better yet, when did your employees last feel comfortable asking you those questions?

If initiating compassionate conversations with your team feels strange, it’s a sign that your workplace is ready for the Compassion Revolution. Not only does showing compassion to employees build a better workplace, but it can lead to great insights. Recent McKinsey research indicates that, though working fathers report working productively while remote, 17% still feel disengaged.

That’s why it’s important to ask tough questions and foster deeper employee connections. And as your employees open up, you’ll experience a transformation and become an emotionally intelligent leader who makes smarter decisions for all stakeholders.

Challenge your instinct to judge

Compassionate leaders look out for employees’ anxiety levels by asking them what they need. Try saying, “I’d like to brainstorm useful ways that I can support you.” This light approach introduces your desire to help but leaves the final decision to accept the offer in the individual’s hands.