3 signs you need to take a break from work

Even before the pandemic, people stayed late at work and often did not use all of their allotted vacation days. And now, with a large number of people still working from home, the situation has gotten even worse. For one thing, there is no physical separation between work and life, so it can be hard to leave work behind. For another, there aren’t a lot of options for going away on vacation, and so people are opting to take days off without going away. But, that can lead people to get a little work in on their “staycation.”

More time working does not mean more productivity, though. At some point, you need a break—whether it is an afternoon away from work, or a week off. Here are a few warning signs that you ought to take a break:

1. You keep banging your head against the same wall

Many jobs require you to solve problems for which there are no ready answers. Indeed, any problem that has clear answers generally has an automated system that addresses it. So, your job is to develop novel solutions.

And—generally speaking—you succeed at finding a solution to the work problems you face. But, there are times when you run up against a problem that resists your best efforts. In those cases, there is a temptation to keep at it until it yields to your problem-solving prowess.

Often, though, when you continue to slog away at a problem, you just end up repeating the same set of potential solutions in a loop. If you really want a novel approach, you’re going to have to walk away. Often, the best thing you can do is to take a little time off work altogether. When you return, you’ll often find you have a new perspective on what you were working on.

2. You can’t shrug off the setbacks

One of the things that vacation does for you is to give you more resilience. For even the most successful people, work is two steps forward and one step back. The trick is to prevent those steps back from being so devastating that they prevent you from making any forward progress.