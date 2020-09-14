Here’s how to rent the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion on Airbnb

It’s now been 30 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air originally premiered and launched Will Smith on his way to super-stardom. In celebration of the iconic show, Airbnb is making the L.A. mansion used as the main setting in the series available for rent for a limited time only. Yep, that’s right, you can kick it in the very same pad the Fresh Prince did back in the 1990s. How’s that for some nostalgia?

Announcing the opportunity for some lucky fans to have their own “royal stay” in the Fresh Prince’s pad, Airbnb said:

It’s been 30 years since Will Smith rolled up the driveway and knocked on the door of this iconic LA crib for the very first time. To celebrate the unforgettable memories, valuable life lessons and laughs that have lasted decades, “The Fresh Prince” will turn things upside down – once again – for the town where his reign began. The actor and entrepreneur is adding Airbnb Host to his long resume and opening the doors to his former “kingdom” so fans can create some memories of their own. The familiar residence is just as fly as it was when “The Fresh Prince” called it home. Bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters will transport guests to the lap of luxury — auntie and uncle not included.

So, how do you get a chance to live out your own Bel Air fantasy? Here are the deets:

Will Smith and Airbnb are making The Fresh Prince’s pad available for five nights only. Those nights are staggered and take place on October 2, October 5, October 8, October 11, and October 14.

Starting on September 29 at 11 a.m. PDT, Airbnb guests will be able to book one of those five nights for themselves and one other guest—for a maximum occupancy of two people.

The price for a night’s stay is only $30—a dollar for each year that has passed since the show originally premiered.

But another major caveat is only people who currently live in Los Angeles County will be able to book a stay.

The reason for the staggered night’s stay and the two-person and Los Angeles County-resident limit is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Airbnb, which has already seen its business plummet during the pandemic, doesn’t need a COVID-19 outbreak to happen at one of the most high-profile hosting events of all time on the platform.

Successful guests will be able to enjoy “Will’s wing of the decked-out mansion” with access to the bedroom and bathroom as well as the mansion’s pool. They’ll also have access to clothes in the bedroom’s closet and can even use DJ Jazzy Jeff’s icon turntables. That’s not to mention that in the bedroom they can shoot hoops right from the king-size bed.

To get your chance to stay at the Fresh Prince’s pad, head on over to airbnb.com/fresh on September 29 at 11 a.m. PDT for your opportunity to book one of the best staycations of your life.