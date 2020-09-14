4 things to know about Oracle’s surprise TikTok deal

One of the most dramatic tech sagas of 2020 is close to an end–probably. On late Sunday The Wall Street Journal reported that BytDance, TikTok’s Chinese owner, had come to an agreement with the U.S.’s Oracle to quire the insanely popular social media app.

For most of the year, TikTok has been under the scrutiny of Trump’s White House for fears the app, which has over 100 million users in America, was or could send user data directly to the Chinese government. Those fears were the alleged reason Trump issued a mandate in August that ByteDance must sell TikTok to a U.S.–buyer by mid-September or risk being based in America.

As of last night, TikTok has found that buyer. Here are four important things to know about the TikTok-Oracle deal.