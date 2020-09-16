Are your kids having trouble staying at their desks? Maybe they need a better chair

There’s a lot to think about when you’re getting your kids set up to learn from home. There’s the WiFi, the desk, the online lessons, the computer—and about a hundred other things. So a decent desk chair may be an afterthought for parents. But having a proper place to sit helps kids feel comfortable and situated, promotes good posture, and could make all the difference this year. That’s why we made it simple and rounded up four affordable options that are in stock now.

Ergonomic Kids Desk Chair by Isabella & Max

It’s not often that you find an ergonomically designed kids chair that can help keep their backs supported and feeling comfortable—especially at the tune of under $115. But here it is. This rolling desk chair features a contoured seat shape with foam padding and comes in four different colors. It has a weight capacity of 150 pounds and because of its 21-inch seat height, it’s best for kids between the ages of 10-16.

Vimund Chair by Ikea

The Vimund chair features ergonomic contours to promote good posture, soft foam cushions for extended comfort, a platform for children with shorter legs to rest their feet, and a polished silhouette. Not to mention it’s really, really cute. Added bonus: The upholstered seat’s fabric is removable—meaning you can take it off and throw it in the wash.

Harland Kids Chair

This minimalist bucket seat is simple, well designed, and is more comfortable than basic plastic options thanks to the low-profile upholstered seat cushion. The adjustable height makes it a perfect fit for kids between the ages of 8 and 16.

Techni Mobili Swivel Chair

The best bargain on this list is this swiveling task chair by Techni. It provides just the right amount of support to encourage good posture all day long, adjusts from 15.5 inches to 18.5 inches in height, is constructed with breathable mesh and comfortable foam padding, and has non-marking castors on the wheels (yay for scuff-free floors!). This chair is not recommended for users over 150 pounds, and is perfect for elementary and middle school aged kids.

Looking for more recommendations? Check out our other handpicked suggestions.