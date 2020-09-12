How to watch the US Open Women’s and Men’s singles finals on ESPN live without cable

The final matches of the US Open are happening at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York this weekend, and while there will be no fans in the stands (because 2020), tennis lovers can still stream all the back-and-forth action on their smart TVs, computers, and phones. Sadly for Serena Williams fans, the tennis legend was knocked out of the tournament yesterday.

But the biggest matches are yet to come, including:

Women’s Singles Final: Saturday, September 12, 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 12, 4 p.m. ET Men’s Singles Final: Sunday, September 13, 4 p.m. ET

You can check out the full schedule, times, and details on the US Open website.

Cord cutters who want to watch the 2020 US Open matches without cable or satellite TV have a few different live-stream options. ESPN is airing the US Open matches this year, and it’s available on most of the popular subscription-based streaming services. I’ve rounded up the best options below:

Remember to check your zip code before you sign up to make sure ESPN is included in your area. Good luck!