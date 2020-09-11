September 11 anniversary: How to watch the NYC ceremony online

With all the death and destruction raging across America right now, it’s almost hard to believe that one of the country’s greatest tragedies happened 19 years ago today. On September 11, 2001, two planes slammed into the World Trade Center towers, and another two planes crashed—one into the Pentagon, the other in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. In total, 2,977 victims died that day and another 25,000 were injured.

Every year since, memorial services have been held to remember the lives lost in 9/11—and this year is no different. However, while a ceremony will be held this year as usual, it’s format will be slightly altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, family members of those who lost their lives gather at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City to read out the names of the victims. This year, however, the victims’ names will be read via a pretaped recording.

Here are the details about today’s ceremony conducted by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum:

Start time: The ceremony commences at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The ceremony commences at 8:30 a.m. ET. Moments of silence: The first moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m. ET, followed by other moments of silence at 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m., and 10:03 a.m. (all times ET).

The first moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m. ET, followed by other moments of silence at 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m., and 10:03 a.m. (all times ET). Museum opening: The 9/11 Memorial & Museum has been closed for six months but will be open today for family members of the victims. The museum will open to the public tomorrow, September 12.

And here’s how to watch the NYC September 11 anniversary ceremony online:

Watch via the 9/11 Memorial & Museum official live stream here.

Watch via the NBC News live stream here.

Watch via the CNBC live stream here.

Watch via the NBC 4 NYC live stream here.

PBS Newshour will also be live-streaming the 9/11 ceremony at the Pentagon at 2 p.m. ET here.

