These chic, modular earrings can be worn dozens of ways

Direct-to-consumer fashion label Cuyana just rolled out its first-ever jewelry collection . In keeping with the brand’s philosophy of creating fewer, better things, the introductory line consists of modular earrings that allow you to create different looks with a few key pieces. They’re all gold plated, cost between $75 and $200, and are available directly on Cuyana’s website .

Karla Gallardo, who cofounded Cuyana in 2011, says the design team was inspired by the customizable earrings that many of us had when we were growing up: Teen brands like Claire’s have long sold hoops with pendants that can be swapped out. “Our team reminisced about how much fun we had playing with modular earrings as teenagers,” Gallardo says. “But it occurred to us that the modular design could also allow us to do more with less, so we wouldn’t have to own so many pieces.”

The high-end line consists of foundational pieces—two styles of hoops (one classic, one asymmetrical), a stud, and a drop bar—along with embellishment pieces that can be endlessly rearranged. The gold hoops, for instance, are an everyday piece that can be worn to work, but by adding a pearl pendant or gold orb, you can dress them up for a party or dinner. Gallardo says that one of her favorite pieces in the collection is the Luna Ear Jacket, which is made of three separate pieces (a stud, a half moon, and a circle) that can be worn together to create a fan-like design, or in range of different combinations that look distinct.

Cuyana’s approach is designed to be a counterpoint to overconsumption in the fashion industry. The founders believe that owning fewer pieces that are versatile and long-lasting is a more sustainable way of living. They’re also conscious of the materials that go into their products. These earrings are made from recycled brass, which is then coated with 14k gold.

Cuyana’s line especially makes sense now, when many of us are doing more meetings than ever over videoconferences and are conscious of how our faces look on camera: “We like the idea that you can style these pieces differently every day, without having to buy a lot of jewelry,” Gallardo says.