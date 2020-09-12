Why this author is taking a stand against Amazon’s audiobook dominance

When science fiction writer and activist Cory Doctorow releases his new novel, Attack Surface , next month, you’ll be able to pick up a physical copy from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or your local independent bookstore. If you’d prefer an e-book, you’ll be able to download it on Amazon’s Kindle, Barnes & Noble’s Nook, and other mainstream digital book platforms.

But if you’re someone who prefers an audiobook, you’ll find the novel, which deals with a corporate cybersecurity expert struggling with the morality of her work, absent from one of the biggest audiobook stores on the internet: Amazon’s Audible. Instead, Doctorow is selling the recorded version of the book through a Kickstarter campaign, and it will also be available through non-Amazon vendors like Google’s Play store and libro.fm.

That, Doctorow explains, is because audiobooks sold through Audible must be bundled with copyright protection, or digital rights management (DRM) controls, whether authors or publishers want to include such restrictions or not. The DRM technology not only makes it harder to pirate audiobooks, but also restricts playback to devices and software authorized by Audible, which Amazon bought in 2008. For traditional e-books, Amazon lets publishers offering titles on Kindle decide whether or not to include DRM.

“We should not live in a world where manufacturers get to decide how you use their products once you buy them,” Doctorow says.

I have a favor to ask of you. I don't often ask readers for stuff, but this is maybe the most important ask of my career. It's a Kickstarter – I know, 'another crowdfunder?' – but it's: a) Really cool; b) Potentially transformative for publishing. c) Anti-monopolistic 1/ pic.twitter.com/P3U9bSxFml — Cory Doctorow #BLM (@doctorow) September 8, 2020

Amazon didn’t respond to an inquiry from Fast Company.

Companies selling products that are difficult to use with competing technology is nothing new: think of razor manufacturers selling blades that work only with their shaving equipment, or decades of video game systems that only play games made specifically for them. But modern vendors of digital goods are protected by a provision in the 1998 Digital Millennium Copyright Act that makes it illegal to circumvent DRM or offer tools for doing so.