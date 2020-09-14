How a cheat sheet can help you ace your next video interview

One of the advantages of interviewing during a pandemic is that you’re likely to be able to do it from the comfort of your own home through videoconferencing. Not only does it save time by eliminating a commute; you can set up your environment to help you shine. Having a cheat sheet can help, but it also has the potential to derail your interview, says Cheryl Hyatt, a partner with Hyatt-Fennell Executive Search.

“Any candidate interviewing for a position, whether it’s in person or virtual, should make some type of notes,” she says. “When you’re in person, you may not pull them out to read from them, but looking at a list before you go into the meeting can help you remember what you want to discuss. When you’re interviewing virtually, though, you have the advantage of being able to have them out, but you still have to be careful using them.”

Don’t write long paragraphs, says Hyatt. Instead, create bullet points of things you want to remember or to share. Hyatt suggests creating notes on these three areas:

1. The Company

Do your homework on the company, gathering information such as its basic history, key players, mission, values, and culture. When appropriate, you can interject what you know to demonstrate your interest in the job and that you’ve done your due diligence.

“The number-one thing to do to prepare for an interview is to know something about the organization,” says Hyatt. “Everyone has a mission, and you should know what that is. If they don’t talk about it during the interview, ask about it.”

2. Your Unique Skills or Experiences

The goal of an interview is to connect your experience with a particular position. Before the meeting, identify the activities and accomplishments in your background that would make you the most qualified candidate for the position.

“Maybe it’s examples of something you’ve done within your current company that would be similar to something the new employer might find impressive,” says Hyatt. “You don’t need your full résumé; you know what you did. Prepare bullet points about highlights from your career that you want to share with them.”