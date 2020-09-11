I’m a startup founder, and this is why I believe the best leaders are ‘lazy’

Eagles are powerful hunters and some of the world’s heaviest birds. When flying, they save energy by riding thermal updrafts rather than flapping their wings. What would otherwise require effort becomes much easier thanks to the eagle’s energy-saving instincts. Nature loves to conserve energy, and we don’t see this as being “lazy”—we admire it for elegantly maximizing finite resources.

Yet, many entrepreneurs recoil at the thought of taking a step back and prefer to maintain a persona of always being busy. As the cofounder of a fast-growing startup, I’ve come to appreciate the wisdom of nature and that the key to strong leadership lies in strategic laziness. Strategic laziness doesn’t mean saying no to any task that requires work. Rather, it means evaluating every activity based on whether the outcome justifies the effort and deciding if the leader is the best person for the job.

Does the outcome justify the effort?

Everything has an opportunity cost. Many people take routine high-effort projects for granted, but a leader’s first instinct should be to question whether the “juice is worth the squeeze.” This strategic laziness not only helps to protect the organization’s limited resources but also drives breakthrough innovations.

When I first started Truework, an identity verification company that automates tasks such as income verifications for mortgages, I fell into the trap of using high-effort processes simply because they were the industry standard. We initially modeled our income verification process after best-in-class companies, all of which started the process by taking down the user’s information by mail, phone, or (occasionally) fax. These questionnaires featured dozens of questions, and each manual transcription took time and left room for errors.

Following my lazy tendencies, one day I got fed up and asked my team why we were using a manual process and was there a better solution? With some brainstorming and quick work, our team created an industry-first, self-service questionnaire for income verification applications. This innovation saved us a third of the effort and thousands of man-hours to date.

Many breakthrough innovations come from leaders who disrupt unnecessary processes. Just look at how Netflix has cut out the painful process of exchanging DVDs or how Uber has reduced the need to stand on the curb and wave down a taxi.

Is the leader the best person for the job?

Leaders uniquely have the full purview of the entire organization and many decisions can only be made by the leader. Unfortunately, leaders also usually have more on their plate than they can handle, and it is extremely important that he or she focuses on the most strategic challenges. This is another area where leaders need to be strategically lazy.