Amazon Career Day: Most registration options are already full, but you can still get access

Amazon is trying something a little different this year for its annual Career Day event. Along with adding 33,000 new corporate and tech workers to its ranks—its latest hiring spree in the COVID-19 era—the e-commerce giant announced on Wednesday that it will deploy a team of 1,000 Amazon recruiters to offer free virtual career coaching sessions, some of which include one-on-one time with recruiters, in addition to career advice and tips on finding a job.

In other words, Amazon’s Career Day 2020 is not just about helping people find jobs at Amazon, but helping them find any job. Given that American workers are facing one of the most challenging job markets in history, this makes sense.

It’s also no surprise that many of the breakout sessions have already filled up—less than 24 hours after the announcement. Those include individual sessions aimed at coders and warehouse workers. Among the five registration options on the Career Day website, all but one were full by Thursday morning.

Fortunately, you can still take part. According to an Amazon spokesperson, the virtual “general access” portion of Career Day is unlimited and open to everyone. All you have to do is register for access, and you can still stream those events—which include panels, fireside chats, and career advice from experts. Former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin and TV personality Karamo Brown are headlining.

“In addition to the 20,000 one-on-one career coaching sessions and interactive workshops, we created three hours of free mainstage content for all attendees,” an Amazon spokesperson told Fast Company. “This really is the pillar of Career Day this year.”

Amazon’s Career Day takes place on September 16. You can learn more about it here.