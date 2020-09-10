Away is holding its first ever sale—with bags up to 50% off

Known for its minimalist, durable rollaboard suitcases and accessories, Away has never discounted its bags before. But 2020 has ushered in a lot of firsts (especially for brands in the travel space), and now you can pick up some of the company’s luggage at a heavy discount in preparation for the moment when jetsetting becomes less of a grit-your-teeth experience.

So while you may not be shoving an Expandable Bigger Carry-On into the overhead bin of an airplane cabin anytime soon, you might be tempted to buy it anyway for 50% off—$147, down from $295. And since the sale only runs through September 15, we recommend that you don’t wait around to shop. Seriously, the site already crashed once.

Here are a few of the products we are most excited to see at these new prices.

The water-resistant, pocket-filled Everywhere bag is a perfect travel companion or weekender bag—and it’s currently priced at $97 (regularly $195).

is a perfect travel companion or weekender bag—and it’s currently priced at $97 (regularly $195). The Expandable Bigger Carry-On is the bag that can sneakily expand, so you can pack everything you need and never have to check it. It’s normally $295, but has been reduced to $147.

is the bag that can sneakily expand, so you can pack everything you need and never have to check it. It’s normally $295, but has been reduced to $147. Looking for larger luggage? The Expandable Large suitcase is only $172 (regularly $345) and the Expandable Medium suitcase is $162 (regularly $325). Both feature water-resistant nylon and 360º spinner wheels. (One FC editor swears by the Large —$147, usually $295—which she says can hold an entire family’s clothes, plus holiday presents.)

is only $172 (regularly $345) and the is $162 (regularly $325). Both feature water-resistant nylon and 360º spinner wheels. (One FC editor swears by the —$147, usually $295—which she says can hold an entire family’s clothes, plus holiday presents.) If you’re as organized as I’d like to be when I travel, chances are you have a thing for packing cubes. The compressing Insider Packing Cubes includes a set of six organizers that fit perfectly inside Away’s luggage—it’s currently on sale for $32 (regularly $65)

includes a set of six organizers that fit perfectly inside Away’s luggage—it’s currently on sale for $32 (regularly $65) If you want something for everyday use, you can never go wrong with a tote. Both the Latitude Tote (horizontally shaped) and the Longitude Tote (taller) are made from premium leather and are reduced to a price of $122 (regularly $245).

(horizontally shaped) and the (taller) are made from premium leather and are reduced to a price of $122 (regularly $245). Hallelujah—a quality kids’ carry-on for less than $100. The this one comes in eight different colors and is currently priced at $97 (regularly $195).

There are a dozen other bags, suitcases, and organizers that are also discounted—so we recommend looking for yourself and shopping the entire Away sale collection.

