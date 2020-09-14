Alexis Ohanian: Why now is the time to destigmatize paternity leave, for good

On my daughter Olympia’s third birthday this month, I found myself reflecting on those early days after bringing her home and how special it was to spend that time with her and her mother as I took my first steps into fatherhood.

After she was born, I took four months of paternity leave, which was Reddit’s company policy, engineered by our VP of people and culture, Katelin Holloway. I told her I wanted to set an example for all of our hundreds of employees—not just the men, but especially them.

While a small fraction of U.S. companies (9%) offer paid paternity leave, the stark reality is that many men don’t take advantage of the opportunity, due to a looming stigma and fear of losing their standing—or, even worse, their job. Unfortunately, those fears are not unfounded and that stigma is very real.

I was disheartened to read recently about the former CEO of a fitness brand who (among other abhorrent discrimination accusations) allegedly disparaged a male colleague who was contemplating taking paternity leave. While it was upsetting to see, especially from a company that touts community as a priority, it was not shocking. Those comments are symptomatic of a larger societal sentiment and evidence that there is still so much work to be done.

The implication that paternity leave is unimportant sets a dangerous precedent, one that suggests fathers are not an integral part of the child care unit, and perpetuates the antiquated belief that mothers alone should be the primary caregivers. Worse, explicitly (or implicitly) telling a male employee that they’re less of a man for taking time to be with their family after their child’s birth is as stupid as it is outdated. Showing up is exactly what fathers should be doing for their families. Now is the time to eliminate the stigma associated with paternity leave, once and for all.

As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis, we’re seeing exactly how fathers can show up when they are at home. Research shows an 11% rise in equal responsibilities shared between mothers and fathers since the onset of the pandemic. Harvard University also found that nearly 70% of fathers across America feel closer to their children now than they did pre-pandemic. These are positive changes that we need to carry with us as we move forward. We can no longer go “back to normal”; instead, we need to use this time to take an inventory of broken systems and get to work on fixing them.

Throughout my time championing the need for paid family leave, I realized that fighting for paid family leave policy is only half the battle. Fathers must feel empowered to take paternity leave, and our society needs to normalize this.