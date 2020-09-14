Why so many women in tech get told they’re ‘not strategic’

When former Pinterest COO Francoise Brougher wrote last month about “rampant discrimination, hostile work environment, and misogyny” at the company she once led, her story cut to the quick for many women in tech. Brougher was fired in April after a successful two-year tenure when, she says, she spoke up about gender discrimination at the male-dominated social media giant. She has since filed suit .

“Pinterest’s female executives, even at the highest levels, are marginalized, excluded, and silenced,” she said, words that resonate with any woman shut out of a room she deserved to be in. While operationally excellent, women are too often seen as lacking the capacity to be strategic, lead their function, and impact the broader business beyond their role. (Brougher said she was accused of not being “collaborative.”) This perception is often only made clear to women when it’s too late and they’ve been passed over for a promotion. It’s a major reason women aren’t getting ahead in tech, and I call it “She’s Not Strategic” (SNS) syndrome.

Preventing SNS starts with two things: leaders (men and women) recognizing if they’re not giving promising women a fair chance, and women in the SNS trap navigating out of it.

What’s “She’s Not Strategic”?

Both women and men in leadership are prone to unfairly judging a woman’s potential to have a broader impact. In addition to individual biases, tech companies are often prone to structural biases that prevent women from getting ahead.

I’ve seen it happen at least a dozen times to women who can’t seem to break through the director or senior director level and reach VP or above. While the surrounding circumstances are unique, the context is the same: A talented woman is asking for a promotion. This woman is typically highly valued and well known for her operational excellence. But when the decision comes on whether she’s a fit for the VP role or not, the whispers start: “But she’s not strategic.” And the woman gets passed over.

Because this woman never gets the promotion at her current role, she carries the stigma when she becomes disenfranchised and applies to another company. The new company notices she never was promoted to leadership and she gets a lateral offer. “We’ll put you on a leadership path,” they say.

I’d bet at a minimum 50% of the times that a woman is labeled “She’s not strategic,” it wasn’t the case. The reality is that she was so excellent at executing, she was given more and more work, and she executed. She did not have the space and time to become more strategic. Could she have made time in her nighttime hours to reflect and bring a new idea to the table? Maybe, and maybe not. Often organizations take their top performers and legitimately overwhelm them with work, and there simply isn’t time to step back. There’s only time to execute.