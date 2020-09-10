The best philanthropy takes the biggest risks

“With great power comes great responsibility.” Who would have thought that Spiderman might provide one of the most enduring summations of what it means to hold power?

Power—whether political, financial or “super”—is a dangerous weapon in the wrong hands; that much we know. But when we talk about great responsibility, this is not only about people using their resources for good, but also efficiently.

For the high net-worth community specifically, money in itself is not a superpower. It is a tool that must be used carefully, with the sharing of wealth far more powerful when done strategically.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the Giving Pledge. Initiated by Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, it is a commitment by a group of the world’s wealthiest people to give away at least half their wealth before they die. In the past 10 years, great leaps have been made in many social issues, and billions of dollars have been given away—yet the wealth of the current 62 signatories has doubled since then.

The ultra-high net worth have a higher responsibility when it comes to addressing social issues due to their unique position when it comes to wealth. A dollar from a risk-taking catalytic social investor has much more potential and therefore value, than a dollar from a low risk-taking institutional funder. The conditions attached to funding from an enlightened philanthropic source is likely less constraining to the entrepreneurial doer, as the expectations are not founded in immediate returns or accountability considerations.

Philanthropists must be willing to address failure in the first instance. Without failure, and without taking the risk associated with failure, we would never be able to shift the dialogue on some of the biggest social issues in the world.

It is here that philanthropic capital becomes so important. Enlightened private philanthropists have the power to take the risks that institutions such as governments and businesses, beholden to taxpayers and shareholders respectively, cannot. They also have the personal capital to fund the high-risk moon-shot ideas. Financing these ideas, catalytic social investors patiently build their domain expertise by learning what works and more importantly, the lessons from failing. This type of venture eventually ensures ideas and proven solutions can further down the line become mainstream winning stories. Catalytic philanthropists need to strive to privatize failure and socialize success.