What our virtual summer internship taught us about nurturing the next generation

Slack channels dedicated to interns’ pets; Zoom conversations with leaders populated with clapping emojis and plus-ones in the chat box; webinars that explored identity and individuality.

This summer, our virtual internship program was all about flexibility and building connections—and adapting to new ways of communicating and working that were tailored to Gen Z.

Over three weeks this spring, we revamped our entire summer intern program from in-person to virtual for nearly 100 interns across the U.S. Though this was a road less traveled for our team, it was one that turned out to provide unexpected and welcome opportunities. Were there days when we wanted to throw in the towel in developing this new, cyber-only experience? Absolutely. But from ramp-up through the 12-week program, we pivoted quickly, learned from our mistakes, and discovered new ideas that strengthened our ability to engage overall with this next generation, especially as the future of the workplace continues to evolve due to COVID-19. Here are our takeaways from this summer that will power us as we continue to nurture new and early-career talent.

Company culture as the main ingredient

From the start, our team focused on what is genuine and appropriate to our company’s culture and then took it to the next level. At eBay, we are all about community. This summer, we looked for different connecting points for interns and then magnified those virtually.

We hosted an average of three events per week, including a Zoom fireside chat with our CEO; a deep dive into our shopping verticals through an interactive fashion experience; and a diversity and inclusion training webinar.

Further, Slack channels based on mutual interests were a way to meet peers. Interns were thrilled at the constant flow of events and varied connection points, which we plan to keep in the future.

A fortunate caveat to virtual environments, keeping in touch with our interns even after they’ve left our program has become simpler. And recruiting enthusiastic brand ambassadors has allowed us to build on those connections organically.