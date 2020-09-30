This year’s Innovation by Design Awards offer more than 500 reasons to feel hopeful during dark days of unprecedented challenge. While no silver bullet will solve all of our most urgent problems—from the global pandemic to outrageous income inequality, from our rapidly escalating climate crisis to systemic racism—the IBD honorees reveal inspiring visions of a better future. Learn more about the jurors who selected them.

Newlab
Newlab

A Brooklyn tech hub that has enabled entrepreneurs to develop solutions to urgent public-health problems during the COVID-19 pandemic

General Excellence
New York Times COVID-19 front pages
The New York Times

A nontraditional front-page layout using graphics to spotlight the unprecedented scale and horror of the COVID-19 pandemic

Apps and Games
Supernatural
Within

A virtual-reality fitness app that transports users to far-flung corners of the earth, from the Galápagos’s Isabela Island to the ruins of Machu Picchu, to make exercising at home feel like a vacation

Cities
New Story 3D printed housing concept
New Story, Icon, Fuseproject

A 3D-printed community for families in Latin America living on less than $200 a month

Data Design
Scout
Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

A web platform that visualizes thousands of architectural design options, empowering clients and community members to co-create buildings and neighborhoods

Experimental
Illusory Material: 3D Printed Optical Textiles
Jiani Zeng, Honghao Deng, and MIT

A method for designing and 3D printing objects with dynamic color, texture, and reflectivity

Fashion and Beauty
Clove
Clove

A cushioned, liquid-repellent shoe designed to make healthcare workers safer and more comfortable on the job

Finance
Blueprint
Swing Left

A donation website that encourages users to support Democratic candidates in competitive races to maximize the impact of their giving and advance a progressive agenda

Graphic Design
Hong Kong protests: The full story in infographics
South China Morning Post

A series of illustrations, maps, animations, and videos that tell the complex story of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests in an accessible, visual way

Health
The Resolution Medical Lattice Swab
Resolution Medical and Carbon

A 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swab (developed in less than three weeks to meet critical shortages in COVID-19 testing) that has a unique lattice structure that improves patients’ comfort and makes it easier for healthcare workers to collect samples

Home
Bearaby Tree Napper
Bearaby

A weighted blanket that’s filled with Tencel fabric weights, instead of plastic, to promote a good night’s sleep without damaging the environment

Hospitality
TWA Hotel
MCR/Morse Development

A transformation of Eero Saarinen’s iconic 1962 TWA Flight Center at New York’s JFK International Airport into a chic hotel

Learning
Outlier.org
Outlier.org

A for-credit college-education platform that uses sleek design to help students pass classes, and reduces the cost of courses by more than 80% compared with traditional universities, potentially saving American students billions of dollars a year

Mobility
Sproute
Move Lab by Free Now

A navigation app that lets you choose your journey based on parameters such as the best-lit streets or the most beautiful landmarks, rather than just the fastest way to get from point A to point B

Mobility
Redesigning the Yellow School Bus
Zūm

A system for efficiently transporting schoolchildren in Oakland, California, that reduced the percentage of kids traveling more than 60 minutes each day from 70% to 3%

Packaging
Unocup
Unocup

A foldable paper cup designed to eliminate the need for wasteful, single-use coffee lids

Products
Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit
Logitech

A $100 kit, featuring an array of buttons and triggers, to enable more than 46 million people with disabilities to play video games

Retail Environments
“The Truth Is Local” Storefront Installations
Local Projects

An audiovisual installation in vacant New York storefronts that brings The New York Times’s local reporting to life

Social Good
CURA
Carlo Ratti Associati

An intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients made from converted shipping containers

Spaces and Places
Courtyard Kindergarten
MAD Architects

A kindergarten built around a traditional siheyuan courtyard in Beijing, with a rooftop that doubles as a playground

Sports and Recreation
WNDR Alpine Intention 110
Checkerspot

A ski made of an algae-based composite that dramatically reduces the amount of petrochemicals used to manufacture it

Students
Dots
Valentin Weilun Gong, Xiaohui Wang, and Lan Xiao, Royal College of Art and Imperial College London

A body-gesture recognition system that lets people with disabilities customize their own interfaces

Sustainability
Powerhouse Brattørkaia
Snøhetta

The world’s northernmost energy-positive building, located in Trondheim, Norway, which produces more than twice as much electricity as it consumes on average every day

User Experience
Figma
Figma

A free, cloud-based interface design tool that makes prototyping as simple for marketers and product managers as it is for designers and developers

Wellness
ChildSafe Harvey E. Najim Children and Family Center
Overland Partners

A trauma care center for abused children in San Antonio that highlights the restorative power of nature, with ample views of the outdoors, natural materials, and a healing garden

Workplace
ZShield Flex
ZVerse

A face shield with an adjustable neck mount that’s built to be safe and comfortable enough for service industry workers to wear for hours

Best Design Asia-Pacific (APAC)
BadGood App
BadGood Limited

An app that lets users shake, scream, or type their frustrations into their phone to physically release stress

Best Design Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)
VanMoof S3 & X3
VanMoof

An electric commuter bike that hides a range of technologies, from built-in theft control to a nearly silent motor, in a sleek, stylish frame

Best Design Latin America (LATAM)
Claro
Work & Co

An app for Brazil’s second-largest telecom company that streamlines the customer service experience

Best Design North America (NA)
