Will people care about climate change once it starts ruining sports?

Watching sports in 2020 is an unusual experience. Supporters didn’t get to see the Olympics in 2020, but they saw a basketball “bubble” with virtual fans and a Premier League with fake cheering. While the coronavirus has stalled and altered sports, a report on sports and climate from this summer warns: “Yet devastating as this has been, something even more problematic is waiting in the wings for the sporting circus.” That’s the climate crisis.

Before the Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to the pandemic, organizers finally decided to move the marathon event from the Japanese capital to the cooler Sapporo, because Tokyo heat in summer 2018 reached a sweltering 106 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s just one example that’s exposed how climate is changing the way sports are being consumed, both for players of local, community sports, and spectators of the global leagues. High temperatures and lack of snowfall are threatening skiing, fires are causing poor health for cricket players in Australia (and baseball players in California), and rising sea levels are flooding golf courses.

“If you’re ever going to have a conversation and raise awareness about the problem of climate change, you have to talk about the things which matter to people,” says Andrew Simms, a longtime environmental researcher based in London. “And, of course, the number-one pastime globally is sport.”

Simms is codirector of the New Weather Institute, a think tank that urges a “fair economy that thrives within planetary boundaries,” and codirector of the Rapid Transition Alliance, which brings together about 100 organizations to focus on the concrete measures that need to be taken in order to achieve international climate goals. While the alliance looks at a range of areas, including city design, energy, and housing, Simms says sports have a uniquely powerful role to help shift people’s attitudes about global warming.

“Talking about things in abstract or esoteric or theoretical terms is not a good way to create change in the world,” Simms says, in the same way that discussing abstract monetary theories is likely not going to convince people about the threat of economic globalization as much as the tangible effect of big-box stores on Main Street. Similarly, sports matter to people.

That conjecture gave rise to the alliance’s report, authored by British sports journalist David Goldblatt. It notes how specific sports have been physically affected by climate change, as playing fields and grounds are devastated by rising temperatures. In the 2010 Winter Olympics, the Vancouver organizers said that “the warmest weather on record . . . challenged our ability to prepare fields of play for athletes in the venues at Cypress Mountains.” But four years later, athletes were even more affected in Sochi, as the courses were bare or sludgy, to the point that many competitors couldn’t finish their races. The Sochi Paralympics generated six times more injuries than Vancouver’s.

Last year, horse races in Maryland and New Jersey were delayed or canceled because of heat waves. FIFA had to add extra water breaks during the Women’s World Cup. Fires made tennis and cricket in Australia dangerous, causing one cricketer to comment that playing in Sydney was “like smoking 80 cigarettes a day.” The rising sea level poses a risk for surfing in California, where 18% of the state’s most popular breaks may disappear by 2050; it may also cause the New York Giants and Jets’ Stadium, and the New York Mets’ Citi Arena, to be completely flooded every year by 2050. Already, golf courses are flooding—including Donald Trump’s in Doonbeg, Ireland, which has planned to build rock barriers to protect its holes.