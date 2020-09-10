Why Netflix built its first global brand campaign around one of the most hated parts of its UX

So far this week, Netflix has announced an upcoming doc on K-pop sensations Blackpink and released a stylishly creepy trailer for the newest adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca, and CEO Reed Hastings launched his new book on the company’s culture of reinvention .

The hype around the company tends to focus on the content, which makes a good amount of sense since it started churning out original shows and movies like Nike does sneakers. Or it’s the corporate leaders such as Hastings, talking about the downside of pandemic-imposed working from home. Point is, the focus around Netflix is rarely on the Netflix brand, but rather what the company facilitates for us.

In terms of marketing, that’s translated into campaigns and social engagement that pointed the spotlight on individual pieces of content, particularly tentpole originals such as Stranger Things, or large fan bases it hopes to woo, such as African Americans via Strong Black Lead, as opposed to itself.

Now, the company is aiming to make a statement about what it wants to be to you with its first-ever global brand campaign.

Of course, given the sheer amount of Netflix many of us have tapped directly into our veins since March, it probably could’ve just been a giant blank screen with a red “You’re welcome” on it. But it’s not.

Dubbed “One Story Away,” the campaign was teased in Sunday’s New York Times and launches on Thursday, September 10, in 27 countries across TV, radio, and billboards. The primary ad is a 90-second paean to the journey you go on every time you hit play. Narrated by Ava DuVernay, it begins, like everything on Netflix, with a black screen and a red progress bar starting to move. As the bar moves through scenes from such shows and movies as The Queen, Sex Education, Orange Is the New Black, and DuVernay’s own When They See Us, the star director and producer talks about what these stories teach us about the world and ourselves.

“Sure, there’s a lot you may not know,” she says. “But that’s exactly what makes a story worth watching. Because in the end we’re only one story away.”