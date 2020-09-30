advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best design innovations of 2020 in the North America region

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Best Design North America category.

The best design innovations of 2020 in the North America region
By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Images: The New York Times]
New York Times COVID-19 front pages
The New York Times
A nontraditional front-page layout using graphics to spotlight the unprecedented scale and horror of the COVID-19 pandemic

advertisement
advertisement

Finalists

[Image: CARE]
Care.org Redesign
CARE

[Photo: LightArt]
Coil Collection
LightArt

[Photo: Google]
Google Nest Mini
Google

[Photo: Logitech]
Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit
Logitech

[Photo: Microsoft]
Microsoft HoloLens 2
Microsoft

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Airstream]
Airstream 2020 Globetrotter 30RB
Airstream

advertisement

[Photo: Analogue]
Analogue Pocket
Analogue

[Photo: Radio Flyer]
Convertible Stroller Wagon
Radio Flyer

[Photo: Google]
Google Pixel 4 & Pixel 4XL
Google

[Photo: Levi’s]
Levi’s Future Finish
Levi’s

[Photo: Light]
Light Phone II
Light

[Image: Pentagram]
ReInc
Pentagram

advertisement

[Photo: courtesy LMN Architects]
Seattle Asian Art Museum
LMN Architects

[Photo: Boom Supersonic]
Supersonic travel is here
Boom Supersonic

[Photo: Julia Daviy]
Sustainable bags
Julia Daviy

[Photo: Zero Halliburton]
Zero Halliburton Pursuit Aluminum Collection
Zero Halliburton, Pensa

[Photo: ZVerse]
ZShield Flex
ZVerse

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life