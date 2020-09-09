How corporate venture capital could close the gender gap for entrepreneurs

As COVID-19, the ensuing economic crisis, and recent calls for racial justice show, the cost of complacency toward matters of equity is reaching an inflection point. We are ready for a sweeping reset, a new paradigm—one where women receive half of all venture capital (VC) funding, represent half of all decision-makers at VC firms, and make up half of all business owners. Entrepreneurship is ready for an infusion of gender equity.

Despite increased awareness, we’re not close to achieving gender equity in entrepreneurship.

The data indicate that we still have a long way to go. In 2019, less than 3% of all VC funds went to women-led companies, more than 90% of all decision-makers at VC firms were men, and despite representing 39% of the nation’s business owners, women accounted for only 4% of all business revenues. When we factor in race and ethnicity, the journey to gender equity becomes even more strenuous. Black women, for instance, represent a meager 0.2% of all venture-backed founders, less than 4% of the VC workforce—virtually none of whom are calling the shots—and just 3.5% of women business owners.

While this is objectively wrong, it’s also bad for business. Gender equity is a massive untapped resource in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. VCs could expand their projected returns to investors by $4.4 trillion by committing to equitable investing practices. What will it take to catalyze the efforts necessary to achieve gender equity in entrepreneurship? Corporate venture capital (CVC) may be able to lead the way.

Amazon, for instance, confirmed that it will buy Zoox, a self-driving car startup from Australia headed by Aicha Evans, a Black woman. VCs and their limited partners should take note. They are losing money by not backing startups led by diverse founders.

What is corporate venture capital?

Slack, TheSkimm, 23andMe, Udacity, DocuSign, Stripe, and Nest all received CVC funding from one of the most active corporate investors of our times: Alphabet’s Google Ventures (GV).

GV, like other CVC arms including Accenture Ventures and Intel Capital, differs from traditional VC firms in several ways. CVC operations are a division of a large corporation. They invest on behalf of their parent companies to strategically increase innovation and up the game with a new level of competitiveness. CVC achieves these aims by investing in promising startups that can either “build on their strengths,” such as expanding competitive holds on specific market segments, or “fix their weakness” by improving areas of the business with deteriorating performance.