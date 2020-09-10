How young mentees can differentiate themselves in a fast-changing work environment

If you find yourself feeling adrift, struggling to make the right decisions in your career and personal life, and lacking in trusted advisers, you should not feel alone, as there is a good reason.

Through an extended period in history, two and three generations lived and worked together in tribes, villages, and urban communities. Younger people had a lifelong extended-family ecosystem, working alongside other adults on the hunt, around the campfire, in fields, shops, and factories. Apprenticeships, guilds, and unions in more recent centuries gave younger generations consistent exposure to senior influence. People were born, worked, and died within the same community.

Those dynamics no longer exist. The increase in young people pursuing highly mobile jobs in areas such as finance, technology, and consulting has led to a decrease in relational stability. Successful young leaders no longer live near family or family networks.

According to a 2017 survey conducted by moving company Mayflower, 41% of surveyed millennials have moved to a new city without intending to settle down in their new location permanently. According to a 2016 Gallup report, over half of the millennial generation expects to work somewhere else in a year.

Further, a recent study by Harvard Business School indicates that increased remote work will become a normal part of work and life, with 16% of employees permanently working from home. These changes are dramatically reshaping one of the main places you find mentors and friends—the workplace. The consistent relationships that organically led to mentoring have disappeared.

This happens just when mentoring is needed most, because of the increasingly complex world facing younger generations today. A good mentoring partnership can provide you a competitive edge in your career, more stability in your relationships, and greater perspective on life purpose. A mentor can share wisdom from their own story. One well-known proverb reminds us, “If you want to know the road ahead, ask the people coming back.” A mentor can offer you advice on navigating challenges in your work life, give you access to a larger network, and help you make intelligent and balanced decisions.

Once you find someone who has the potential to be a mentor, how do you set yourself up for success as a great mentee? In my 25 years as a mentor, I am convinced the following four practices help turn a subpar mentee into an excellent mentee.