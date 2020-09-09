The fascinating origins of Lady Gaga’s mask at the VMAs

Before a bruise-colored backdrop, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande performed a medley of “Chromatica II” and “Rain on Me” at MTV’s recent Video Music Awards (VMAs) . Gyrating in purple and black, the singers’ costumes were distinctive for including face masks.

Gaga’s mouth covering, possibly inspired by the breathing apparatus of Darth Vader or Batman villain Bane, featured an animated wavelength. The mask’s pixelated oscillations seemed appropriately dystopian for a performance that included a piano housed in a puce-colored, brain-like carapace. By contrast, Grande’s mask appeared to be more of an afterthought, consisting of a small rectangle of elasticated black cloth.

Face coverings on stage may seem obvious, even uninspired, amid a pandemic. Most of the world’s governments have now made mask wearing mandatory in public. And yet, the reason for this costume decision probably wasn’t straightforward.

There is a long global tradition of mask-wearing in live performances, making COVID-19 more of a catalyst than a cause in Gaga and Grande’s clothing choice.

Masked performances on the small screen

Pre-pandemic, and across both sides of the Atlantic, The Masked Singer has challenged television audiences to identify performers of famous songs. The concept, in which artists’ bodies are completely concealed within brightly colored and slightly unnerving costumes, was adapted from the South Korean television show, King of Masked Singer, which began in 2015.

This global, cross-cultural fascination with masks in contemporary singing performances, which is to say nothing of their ubiquity on fashion catwalks, offers a more convincing frame for Gaga and Grande’s VMA dress. There’s a paradox to these masked performances: Even though an artist’s conventional identity is concealed, they are often more expressive and engaging than performances where artists can be clearly recognized.

It seems appropriate that today’s forms of masked musical performance draw inspiration from Asian models. Some of the oldest traditions of live performance that involve face and head coverings can be traced to China and Japan.