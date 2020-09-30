advertisement
  6:00 am

The best design innovations in the Asia-Pacific region of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Best Design Asia-Pacific category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Image: BadGood Limited]
BadGood app
BadGood Limited, Augmented Human Lab
An app that lets users shake, scream, or type their frustrations into their phone to physically release stress

Finalists

[Image: South China Morning Post]
China Tech City
South China Morning Post

[Photo: University of Auckland]
Lemo
Shi Yilei, Haimo Zhang, Suranga Nanayakkara, Augmented Human Lab, University of Auckland

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Thoughtfull]
Air New Zealand Economy Skynest
Air New Zealand, Thoughtfull

[Photo: WhiteGrey]
Living Seawall
WhiteGrey

[Image: Roland]
Roland GPX-F1 Facet Grand Piano
Roland Corporation

[Photo: Seer]
Seer Sense
Seer Medical

[Image: Equinox]
Variis by Equinox
Equinox Media

