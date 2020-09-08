Nikola and General Motors are now partners. Check out this electric pickup truck!

The two automotive companies announced this morning that they’re forming what they call a strategic partnership.

Their first big project together is the Nikola Badger, an electric pickup truck that they expect to be in production by the end of 2022.

The deal gives GM 11% ownership in Nikola. Under the terms, GM will receive $2 billion in newly issued common stock from Nikola in exchange for in-kind services.

The Phoenix-based company expects more than $4 billion in battery and powertrain costs in the next decade as well as $1 billion-plus in engineering and validation costs, while GM, one of the Detroit Three, forecasts $4 billion in benefits.

GM brings to the table its Ultium battery system and Hydrotec fuel cell, and Nikola gets “decades of supplier and manufacturing knowledge, validated and tested production-ready EV propulsion, world-class engineering and investor confidence,” as its founder and executive chairman, Trevor Milton, explains.

“We are growing our presence in multiple high-volume EV segments while building scale to lower battery and fuel cell costs and increase profitability. In addition, applying General Motors’ electrified technology solutions to the heavy-duty class of commercial vehicles is another important step in fulfilling our vision of a zero-emissions future,” GM chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a written statement.