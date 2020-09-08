What to know before you enter that golden ticket ‘treasure hunt’ from Jelly Belly’s ‘founder’

Like a page out of a Roald Dahl storybook, one of the originators of Jelly Belly brand is launching a nationwide treasure hunt with the help of some golden ticket-style necklaces, but you might want to read the fine print before you enter.

David Klein, who sold his stake in Jelly Belly in 1980 and now runs a company called Spectrum Confections, announced last week that he will give away a candy factory to one lucky winner who is able to locate the “ultimate treasure.” Additionally, one treasure hunter in all 50 states will receive $5,000. The contest has sparked enormous interest, with the “Gold Ticket” Facebook group gaining tens of thousands of members in just a few days and the website TheGoldTicket.com crashing from an apparent influx of visitors.

Reached by phone, Klein told Fast Company he was caught off guard by the surge. “This is the biggest response to anything we’ve ever done,” he says.

Here are a few things to know about the contest:

It’s not free

You have to pay $49.99 to enter the statewide treasure hunts, and each one is limited to 1,000 participants. As the news release describes it, “David and his partner have started going across the USA hiding gold style tickets in the form of necklaces in places they come across with an interesting story. Plans are to have multiple treasure hunts for these gold tickets in each state.”

The cost of the contest appears to have divided people on social media, with some saying the price tag is too high and others saying they’re fine with paying $50 for a little fun and excitement. (Dahl fans may recall that Willy Wonka only charged the price of a candy bar.)

You don’t really know what you’re getting

Klein declined to comment on the actual value of the factory he’s giving away, citing fluctuations in the real estate market. He says the property is 4,000 square feet and located in Florida, where he lives, and the winner of the contest will become the new owner. The winner will also receive an “all-expenses paid trip and education to a candy-making university,” which Klein said was located at University of Wisconsin-Madison.