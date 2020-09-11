5 secrets to get you past the résumé-reading robots

Even as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans remain out of work, and weekly new unemployment claims continue to hover around one million. With so many people looking for their next opportunity, it is important that job seekers not only update and refresh their résumés to highlight their key skills and experience, but to format their résumés in such a way that they will get past the automated, robot résumé-readers that are increasingly the first gatekeepers in the recruiting process.

When you apply for a new job, it may surprise you to learn that the first person to read your résumé is often not a person at all. Especially in today’s job market, it is not uncommon for there to be up to 250 applicants for a single job. Because of the sheer volume, 99 percent of Fortune 500 companies use an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to manage each step of the hiring process. ATSes rely on automated robot résumé readers that utilize keyword searches to scan applications quickly and, theoretically, pass the most qualified résumé along to human recruiters and hiring managers.

To help job seekers navigate these systems, Randstad RiseSmart’s certified résumé writers are constantly analyzing how résumés are evaluated by ATS robots, and we’ve found that résumés with the exact same content can be ranked differently depending on how ATS-friendly the formatting is.

Based on our findings, here are five tips to help you format an ATS-compatible résumé and ensure that your application gets seen and reviewed by a human hiring manager:

Avoid headers, tables, and text boxes

Applicants should avoid putting their name and contact info within a header at the top of the document, as ATS scans do not pick up that information. The same goes for tables or text boxes, especially to highlight your skills. Many ATSes are unable to pull text from formatted tables or boxes.

Use charts and graphics wisely

Be careful about how you include charts and graphics on your résumé, especially if you use these visuals to highlight key data, such as sales accomplishments. While this presentation may be helpful once your résumé gets to a human reader, ATS software is not currently designed to pick up graphical information, so be sure that any images, graphs, and charts you use complement and augment what you write in the text, not act as a substitute.

Don’t age yourself and keep your résumé current

This is good advice for any résumé, whether it will be screened by an ATS system or not. The experience you highlight should only go back 10 or 15 years; anything older than that is likely not relevant. This approach will help your résumé feel fresh and current without revealing too much information about your age. Also, unless you are a recent college grad who is one or two years out of school with relatively little work experience, it is not necessary to list your higher education graduation date on your résumé.