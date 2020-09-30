The best workplace designs of 2020

Winner
ZShield Flex
ZVerse
A face shield with an adjustable neck mount that’s built to be safe and comfortable enough for service industry workers to wear for hours
Finalists
A8 Height Adjustable Table System
Minimal
All-Remote at GitLab
GitLab
ArtLens for Slack
The Cleveland Museum of Art
DPR Construction Sacramento Office
SmithGroup
McDonald’s Innovation Center
Studio O+A
Steelcase Flex Mobile Power
Steelcase
Honorable Mentions
311 West Monroe
Perkins and Will
Dancing Wall
Vitra
Headspace SM Campus
Montalba Architects
Jaguar Land Rover Advanced Product Creation Centre
Bennetts Associates
Olli
Pair
Prata
Allseating
Publicis Groupe Workplace in Boston
Elkus Manfredi Architects
Samsung Flip 2
Samsung Electronics America