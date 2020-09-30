advertisement
The best workplace designs of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Workplace category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: ZVerse]
ZShield Flex
ZVerse
A face shield with an adjustable neck mount that’s built to be safe and comfortable enough for service industry workers to wear for hours

Finalists

[Photo: Minimal]
A8 Height Adjustable Table System
Minimal

[Photo: GitLab]
All-Remote at GitLab
GitLab

[Image: The Cleveland Museum of Art]
ArtLens for Slack
The Cleveland Museum of Art

[Photo: SmithGroup]
DPR Construction Sacramento Office
SmithGroup

[Photo: Studio O+A]
McDonald’s Innovation Center
Studio O+A

[Image: HOK]
A Neurodiverse-Friendly Workplace
HOK

[Photo: Steelcase]
Steelcase Flex Mobile Power
Steelcase

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Perkins and Will]
311 West Monroe
Perkins and Will

[Photo: Vitra]
Dancing Wall
Vitra

[Photo: Montalba Architects]
Headspace SM Campus
Montalba Architects

[Photo: Bennetts Associates]
Jaguar Land Rover Advanced Product Creation Centre
Bennetts Associates

[Photo: Pair]
Olli
Pair

[Photo: Allseating]
Prata
Allseating

[Photo: Elkus Manfredi Architects]
Publicis Groupe Workplace in Boston
Elkus Manfredi Architects

[Photo: Samsung]
Samsung Flip 2
Samsung Electronics America

